The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Comedian takes a dig at Sumona Chakravarti and denies being married to her; Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to grace our Television screens and the makers are raising the excitement bars by sharing promos one after the other. The show has a massive fan following who are eagerly waiting for the show to release. The show was on a short hiatus as the team took off for an international tour. After three months of touring North America, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show team was back in the city and had started shooting for the new season of the show. Now, Sony TV has shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its Instagram handle.

The promos start with Sumona Chakravarti telling Kapil that they got married two years ago. Immediately Kapil replies and says 'Whatever happened in lockdown, cancel. I don't believe it". Then we see Ishtiyak khan gives it a try and makes Kapil recall his wedding but Kapil smartly refuses it. Gaurav Dubey who plays Kapil's on-screen mother-in-law also tells him what happened during his wedding and tries to make the comedian remember that he is married to Sumona. Kapil still stands strong to his statement and says that he doesn't remember anything. The promo ends with Gaurav (mother-in-law) saying that Kapil remembers semi finale but doesn't remember the finale and this statement leaves everyone laughing.

Click here to watch The Kapil Sharma Show promo

The caption of this promo read, "Kappu ko uski wife yaad aaye na aaye, aapke has has ke aasu jarur ayenge! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow 10th September se Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf Sony par."

At present, Kapil Sharma along with Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and more has again flown off for their International tour and is presently in Australia. Today, Kapil shared a video on his Instagram handle in which the actor is seen interacting with his fans.

Click here to watch Kapil's video

About The Kapil Sharma Show's new season:

The Kapil Sharma Show's new season's first guest will be Akshay Kumar, who will be gracing the show to promote his upcoming film 'Cuttputtli'. He will be accompanied by his co-stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, and Chandrachur Singh. The Kapil Sharma Show will start airing on Sony TV on 10th September and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

Also Read: Krushna Abhishek dismisses rumours of rift with Kapil Sharma post his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show