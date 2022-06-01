The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Kamal Haasan shares a hilarious memory from his film 'Chachi 420'

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the top-rated television shows, and every weekend the show is graced by several actors. A while ago, veteran actor Kamal Haasan had also graced Kapil Sharma's show to promote his upcoming film Vikram. The two had recently shot for this episode which is all set to air this weekend. Kapil and Kamal were also spotted outside the sets together where the comedian was seen arriving to greet the megastar. Kapil was all smiles as he hugged Kamal Haasan and they posed for the paparazzi.

Today Sony TV shared a promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its Instagram handle featuring Kamal Hassan. The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend hasi ka manane jashn, @kapilsharma ke ghar aa rahe hain South ke super star @ikamalhaasan! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par" In this upcoming episode, the audience will witness the fun acts of The Kapil Sharma Show team members. The legend star Kamal Hassan also recalls the amusing memories while he was shooting for his iconic comedy film Chachi 420. Later, Kapil and Kamal are joined by Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, and their hilarious jokes and fun banter with the star will surely leave you in splits. Kiku Sharda will tickle your bones as he takes a dig at Allu Arjun's film Puspa's dialogue 'Main Jhukega Nahi Sala'. Kamal also treats the audience with his melodious voice as he sings a song on the show.

About Kamal Haasan's film 'Vikram':

Vikram is an action thriller helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj and comes with a great ensemble of the cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in ancillary roles. The music for Vikram is provided by Anirudh Ravichander and the movie is slated to release on June 3 this year.

