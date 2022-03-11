Karan Kundrra and his parents visit Tejasswi Prakash at her residence; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become one of the most-talked-about couples in the television industry. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house where they had joined as contestants. Post the show, the couple is often snapped making public appearances and spending some quality time together. The couple also keeps their fans updated with their adorable pictures and posts on social media handles. Not only this, Tejasswi and Karan recently entertained their fans with a music video, Rula Deti Hai. Shot in Goa, the video depicts the tale of love and heartbreak. Sung by Yasser Desai, Rula Deti Hai was released on March 3.

Recently, Karan Kundrra made a visit to his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash at her residence. But what caught our attention was that the actor was accompanied by his parents to his girlfriend’s place. The family was spotted by the paps just outside the ‘Naagin 6’ actress’ home. We wonder what’s cooking? Karan was kind enough to pause and pose for the shutterbugs as he made his way to his car.

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Tejasswi spoke about her biggest inspiration, her mother. “I really do feel that she has had a challenging life. We didn’t have my dad around, because he used to work in Saudi. She has survived all these years without my dad being around, and has really taken care of me and my younger brother. We have both grown up to be well educated and we both finished our engineering. In fact, Pratik’s doing his masters now. I want to be something like what my mom has been for me. I don’t know if that is even possible, but I am going to keep trying and if I am even 5 percent of what she is, that will be something,” she said.

