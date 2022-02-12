Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash make for a stylish couple as they get spotted outside former’s house; PICS

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most talked-about couples of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15. Ever since the show ended, the two often make appearances together in the city. They are going strong even after the reality show ended and are on spree to paint the town with their love as they get papped at many locations. Be it post shoots or at dinner dates, the duo often made heads turn with their stylish appearances. Recently, paparazzi clicked them outside Karan’s residence.

The couple was looking beautiful together as usual. Tejasswi wore a white outfit. She kept her makeup neutral and left her tresses loose. Karan, on the other hand, opted for his causal best attire. He wore a black t-shirt with a pair of black denim. He completed his look with a green color blazer. They both looked cute together as they posed for the shutterbugs. After looking at them, it seems like the love is in the air and is quite infectious too. To note, Tejasswi had won Bigg Boss 15 and also bagged Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin the same day, and Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Take a look:

Recently in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tejasswi revealed that her beau Karan Kundrra had guessed that when Ekta Kapoor had entered the BB 15 house, is when she had decided to cast her in the sixth season of the show. “It was just his guess but turns out that was the case, so that’s sweet. So I am glad I did Bigg Boss in that case because I have always wondered why Ekta ma'am had never cast me in any of her shows, but I am glad it’s finally worked out. I just hope that I work really hard, don’t let her down, and I hope the show does really well,” Tejasswi said.

