Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash twin in white, off to celebrate actress's birthday; PHOTOS

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most adored couples in the industry. They met inside Salman Khan hosted TV reality show Bigg Boss 15 and are inseparable since then. They are fans’ favourite and they lovingly call them ‘TejRan’. The duo never fails to express their love for each other and often gets snapped packed in PDA. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the beautiful couple was spotted at the airport as they jet off to celebrate Tejasswi's birthday.

Tejasswi and Karan twinned in white. The actor wore a white t-shirt with beige pants and on the other hand, the Naagin actress wore white co-ord set and exduded charm. She also carried her customized 'Laddoo' handbag. To note, Laddoo is Karan’s adorable nickname for Tejasswi. However, they did not stop by to pose for the cameras.

See Tejasswi and Karan's photos here:

As Tejasswi's birthday is approaching on 10th June, fans have already started her pre-birthday celebration. The actress has always been a fan favourite celebrity, and her fans root for her ardently. On June 07, Tejasswi was spotted on the sets of Naagin 6 along with her fans, who surprised the actress with a cute hamper that consisted of a cake, a chocolate box, and a mug. The Naagin 6 actress was seen cutting the cake with them on the sets of the show.

On the professional front, Tejasswi has been a part of Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she has been paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

