Karan Kundrra holds GF Tejasswi Prakash close as they get papped at Naagin 6 set; WATCH

After winning Bigg Boss 15 trophy, Tejasswi Prakash will now be seen in Naagin 6. The first episode of Ekta Kapoor’s awaited fantasy show aired on the small screen today on February 12. Ahead of its premiere, the actress was clicked by the paparazzi. Tejasswi was spotted along with her boyfriend and ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 15 Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi’s boyfriend Karan Kundrra reached the sets of Naagin 6 to attend the screening on the premiere day. Both of them posed together for the shutterbugs.

In the photographs, Tejasswi was seen in a beautiful floral brown dress with slip-ons. She carried a sling bag with her. Whereas, Karan was seen in a red sweatshirt with jeans and funky white shoes. Post the screening, the couple was snapped at a lavish restaurant in Mumbai. Earlier on Saturday, to mark the special day, Karan Kundrra shared pictures with her on social media to wish his girlfriend good luck. Along with the pictures, Karan shared in the caption, “It’s laddooo day.. sorry Naagin day today!!! don’t forget to tune in tonight!! Who’s excited???? #Laddoo’sDreamComeTrue”.

Click HERE to see.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tejasswi, who had just started shooting for Naagin 6, shared that she feels amazing to be busy. “I have always been this person who has loved being exhausted. I love not having any time to breathe. Ofcourse, lately things have changed and I would love to have a life, but I like it like this also. I have not had a chance or the time to enjoy my victory post Bigg Boss, but what better way of celebrating than just still being a part of the channel and a brilliant production house like Balaji (Telefilms),” said Tejasswi.

Also Read: Karan Kundrra supports girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash ahead of launch of Naagin 6; PHOTOS