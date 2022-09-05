Karan Kundrra looks dapper as he dons a pink blazer for photoshoot; His sweetheart Tejasswi Prakash comments

Popular actor Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor gained more popularity after his stint in Bigg Boss 15, where he met actress Tejasswi Prakash. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and shortly expressed feelings for each other. The couple shares a strong bond even after coming out of the show and is often papped in the city. Tejasswi and Karan have been very vocal about their relationship and they are never shy to express their feelings publicly.

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most-loved couples in the town, and their cute chemistry and down-to-earth attitude win people's hearts. Today, Karan dropped some amazing pictures from his latest photoshoot and looks dapper in an all-pink look. Fans have flooded his comments section praising his dashing personality and outfit. His sweetheart Tejasswi couldn't stop herself from showering her beau's picture with her love and wrote, "Mine (heart emoticon)". Sharing these photos, Karan captioned, "I’m coming for everything they think I can’t have..!"

Karan and Tejasswi or Tejran are always seen painting the town in red with their love, and their recent video which went viral is proof of this statement. A recent video, where the duo was seen decked up in glamourous outfits and locking lips on a moving elevator, broke the internet and received love from fans.

On the professional front, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha, in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she has been paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal. Speaking of Karan, the actor was last seen hosting the popular dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors', and his entertaining hosting skills were applauded by the audience.

