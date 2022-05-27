Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash are going strong, spotted walking hand-in-hand in the city; PICS

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. They met inside Salman Khan hosted TV reality show Bigg Boss 15 and are inseparable since then. They are fans’ favourite and they lovingly call them ‘TejRan’. The duo never fails to express their love for each other and often gets snapped packed in PDA. Speaking of which, just a while ago, the beautiful couple was spotted in the city, looking all happy and in love.

For the outing, Karan wore casual attire as he donned a shirt and black pants. On the other hand, the Naagin actress opted for a cute co-ord set. They both walked hand-in-hand and smiled around cutely. The couple was kind enough as they stopped and posed for the cameras.

See Karan and Tejasswi's photos here:

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra revisited his Bigg Boss 15 journey and said that he used to be one of those people who ridiculed the idea of falling in love on the reality show. However, he added that he believes that he was destined to do the show to meet the love of his life Tejasswi. He said, “Sometimes I believe that I had to meet her on Bigg Boss. Both of us were being approached for the show for years. But we both agreed to come in this season. I would say it is destiny. Right time, right place.”

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 15, is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6. Karan Kundrra is hosting the kids' dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. It is judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji.

