Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash dish out perfect 'couple goals' vibe as they get spotted at the airport; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most adored couples in the industry. They met inside Salman Khan hosted TV reality show Bigg Boss 15 and are inseparable since then. They are fans’ favourite and they lovingly call them ‘TejRan’. The duo never fails to express their love for each other and often gets snapped packed in PDA. Speaking of which, just a while ago, the beautiful couple was spotted at the airport as they dished out the perfect 'couple goals' vibe.

In the photo, Karan can be seen wearing a purple comfy co-ord set. He completed his look with a bag and shoes. He smiled at the cameras and stopped by to pose for the cameras. On the other hand, Tejasswi looked hot in a white outfit. She was also kind enough to acknowledge the presence of the paparazzi.

See Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's photos here:

Meanwhile, earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra revisited his Bigg Boss 15 journey and said that he used to be one of those people who ridiculed the idea of falling in love on the reality show. However, he added that he believes that he was destined to do the show to meet the love of his life Tejasswi. He said, “Sometimes I believe that I had to meet her on Bigg Boss. Both of us were being approached for the show for years. But we both agreed to come in this season. I would say it is destiny. Right time, right place.”

Speaking about their professional career, Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 15, is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6. Karan Kundrra is hosting the kids' dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. It is judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji.

