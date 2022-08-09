Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera back to bay after enjoying an exotic vacation; PHOTOS

After spending a dream vacation in Spain and France, telly actress Karishma Tanna has returned to Mumbai with her husband Varun Bangera. Karishma is known for her role in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also worked in Qayamat Ki Raat, Naagin, Baalveer, and others. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media. In her personal life, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress is married to businessman Varun Bangera. The couple tied the knot in February this year.

Karishma and Varun were spotted at Mumbai airport as they returned from their holiday. The actress wore a red sweatshirt with black pants and looked super chic in casuals. On the other hand, her main man kept it comfy in a black t-shirt and blue jeans. Karishma also carried her pet dog as she posed for the cameras. The couple also smiled together for the paparazzi. For those unaware, Karishma filled social media with her drool-worthy vacation pictures.

Check Karishma and Varun's photos here:

Talking about Karishma's professional career, she has been a part of the TV world for more than a decade and has garnered a huge fan following for herself owing to her acting skills. Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

