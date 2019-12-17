Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Sonyaa Ayodhya ties the knot with Harsh Samorre in a lavish wedding; View Pics

Sonyaa Ayodhya, who is best known for her roles in popular shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Nazar among others is married. On December 12, she tied the knot with restaurateur Harsh Samorre in Jaipur.

Sonyaa Ayodhya, who is best known for her roles in popular shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Nazar among others is married. On December 12, she tied the knot with restaurateur Harsh Samorre in Jaipur. There were several pre-wedding ceremonies leading up to the d-day. Her co-stars from both the series such as Harsh Rajput, Erica Fernandes and Shubhaavi Choksey among others attended the lavish wedding. In an interview with Times of India, she had shared that she always wanted to have a destination wedding and royal themed one and that's why they zeroed down to Jaipur. The haldi and mehndi ceremonies were hosted on December 11. The duo had also hosted a polo match as well. For the unversed, they had engaged in July this year after dating for more than one year.

And now, photos and videos from their wedding day are doing rounds on the internet. She posted a picture of herself in which she can be seen wearing a peached hued lehenga and a matching veil. She made a grand entry in a palanquin. She captioned the same as, "Happiest day of my life #Bride #shaadi #shaadifever #indianweddings #weddings #rajasthan." Pictures from their ceremony were posted by many FC as well.

Erica has been posting photos from her pre-wedding ceremonies and we have to say the wedding was indeed a lavish and royal one. Heartiest congratulations to the newlyweds.

