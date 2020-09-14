KBC 5 winner Sushil Kumar reveals his struggles and difficulties post 5 crore win; Calls it the worst time

Kaun Banega Crorepati 5 winner, Sushil Kumar, who had won a whopping 5 crore from the reality game show, took to his social media handle to write a heart-touching note on his 'worst time in life' after victory. Read on.

With Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 all set to release soon, many people are aiming to be a part of the hit quiz show and win a whopping amount. Amidst this, Sushil Kumar, the winner of KBC 5, who took home Rs. 5 crores, has penned down a heart-touching note on the 'difficulties and struggles' he faced after the huge victory. Sushil, who hailed from a small town, had become an inspiration for many. However, life took a drastic turn for Sushil, four years after winning KBC 5.

Recently, Sushil took to his social media handle (Facebook) to pen down a heart-touching note, wherein he revealed how 2015 to 2016 was the 'worst' phase of his life, and he had things falling apart. From being clueless to move ahead in life to his wife leaving him, Sushil expressed it all, without mincing words. In the long and in-depth post, Sushil revealed all the trials and tribulations that he went through after winning the jackpot, and how it deeply affected his life.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Netizens REACT to Amitabh Bachchan commencing shoot post recovery from COVID 19

Sushil revealed details of how he was duped by people, addicted to liquor and cigarettes, and more. He also shared how his relationship with his wife turned sour, and he ruined it all. However, at the end of the note, Sushil shared that he did it all to change things and some positive events that occurred in his life in the past few years. He became a successful teacher, an environmentalist, he quit smoking last year, and several other good changes happened. Sushil's experiences, serve as a 'life lesson' for many.

The title of his post read, ‘The worst time of my life was after I won KBC’. He expressed, From 2015 to 2016, it was the most difficult time of my life. I could not figure out what to do. He revealed that right after his victory, he was asked to be present at various functions and events in Bihar, almost 15 days in a month. All these things put his education in the back seat as the media would keep taking his interviews. He also shared that he had made investments in some businesses just because he wanted to have something to tell media professionals. But, with sheer bad luck, most of the ventures where he invested his money, flopped.

Later, he became a philanthropist and donated around Rs. 50,000 every month various social causes. But, receiving a big shock, he realised that he was being duped. Not only this, but his relationship with his wife also suffered because she felt that Sushil had no idea who to trust in life. Their relationship turned so bitter that they were on the verge of parting ways.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan shares FIRST day shoot pics from sets as he kick starts game show

If one faces problems, there are also good things that happen in their lives. Similarly, positive things happened with Sushil when he some student groups in Delhi. They helped him with new ideas and exposed him to a new world. 'But all this was followed by an addiction, of cigarettes and alcohol. Whenever we would meet, it would be over booze and cigarettes, shared Sushil.

Further, he also tried his hands on filmmaking as she loved watching movies, and spend long hours watching various films on his laptop. He then hoped to become a filmmaker but was advised to work on TV shows first. Sushil also a script for a film, that sold for Rs 20,000.

'Staying in all day and reading about things helped take an unbiased look at myself. I realised that I did not come to Mumbai to become a filmmaker but to run away from my own self. True happiness is in doing what your heart wants to do. You can never calm down your ego. It is a thousand times better to be a good human than being famous, shared Sushil.

So, Sushil decided to take control over his life returned to Bihar. He then prepared to become a teacher, and his efforts bore fruits for him. Today, Sushil is a successful teacher and an environmental issues worker. He admitted that contributing to the environment gives him 'peace'. Not only did he successfully quit alcohol in 2016, but also quit smoking last year (2019).

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan gives a glimpse of precautions being taken on the sets; See Post

On a concluding note, Sushil reiterated, 'We think that the needs of life should be kept as low as possible, we have to earn only that much that the needs are fulfilled and in the rest of the time, we have to do something on such a small level for the environment,'

Take a look at Sushil Kumar's post here:

Credits :Facebook

Share your comment ×