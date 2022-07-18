Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot wraps; Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Mr Faisu papped at airport

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is among the most popular and most watched shows on the TV screens. This stunt-based reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is highly watched and loved by the audiences and every season has received an overwhelming response from the viewers. Its thrilling adventurous concept has hooked the attention of the watchers for a long time now. The shoot of the show was going on for past more than a month in Cape Town, South Africa. Now the contestants have come back to Mumbai.

Choreographer Tushar Kalia was seen interacting with paps at the airports as he shared that the season is going to be the most amazing one. On being asked about his toughest competitor, he said that the whole lot is very tough. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was greeted by a warm hug from her husband, Abhinav Shukla. They also posed for the paps, and Rubina looked stylish in a floral crop top and black pants. She paired it with white half sleeves puffed jacket. Faisal Khan and Jannat Zubair were also spotted at the airport as they hugged their family members.

Actor Mohit Malik got the sweetest surprise as he was greeted by his little son, Ekbir who ran towards him. He also hugged his wife Addite at airport. Rajiv Adatia and Nishant Bhat were also spotted at the airport as they hugged other contestants before moving out of the airport.

The stunt reality show has started airing from July 2. The show has been quite an entertainer till now and people are liking the stunts performed by the contestants. Till now there have been two evictions, Erica Packard and Aneri Vajani.

