Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya as Preetha is ecstatic; confirms fresh episodes to air from THIS date

Shraddha Arya has yet again slipped into Preetha mode for Kundali Bhagya as she resumes shoots for the daily soap. Shraddha and Dheeraj Dhoopar yesterday shot for a promo with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia wherein they announce the comeback date to the audience. Shraddha today shared beautiful pictures of herself in a white anarkali and orange dupatta with a bindi adorning her forehead. She also confirmed the date for fresh episodes.

Her caption read, "#NayeKalKiSunehriShuruwaat :The Return of #KundaliBhagya ,13th July Se.. ;)" Meanwhile, for the promo, a source reveals that Pragya, Abhi, Karan will be seen celebrating Preetha's birthday. It will be exciting to see how the stories progress from where it left. Both Dheeraj and Shraddha are much loved with their chemistry really making fans swoon. The show continues to enjoy massive TRPs, now with the lockdown lifted, it will be interesting to see if the show will be able to maintain its feat.

Meanwhile, Sriti Jha of Kumkum Bhagya had revealed that she was very excited to resume shoot but at the same time a little nervous. In the first pictures from sets, Sriti was seen in her Pragya avatar donning a beautiful white saree with a yellow border. On the other hand, Shabir was too dressed up as Abhi and has his mask duly on. Dheeraj too looked handsome in a brown coloured blazer and pant for the shoot.

