Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya enjoys by the beach with her girl gang after 4 months; See Photos

Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya fame finally reunited with her girl gang for an evening well spent on the beach and you don't want to miss all the fun.
Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya is one of the most loved celebrities. Her role as Preeta in the popular show has made her a household name. The actress, however, does try and find time to be with her girl gang and 4 months after the lockdown, Shraddha shared a few pictures of her reunion with friends and trust us, it is relatable AF. Shraddha with her girls decked up with masks on to chill by the beach. She looked pretty in a blue bodycon dress and an umbrella with the sand and water behind making for a lovely album. 

Shraddha captioned the post, "A Beautiful Evening Out At The Beach After 4 Months Or So... With My Best Friends :) Felt like I could Breathe Again . May God Take Away All The Illnesses Of The Mind, Body & Soul.. May We Heal.. May We Laugh.. May We Live! @immansibagla @iamheenaparmar." She followed it up with another post which read, "The Little things were never too little for me...but I do appreciate them more now... Seeing Friends, Being on the beach, feeling the rain , waving away to the flying plane... it all made my Heart sway !!! #Lockdown #Unlock #WelcomeTheNewNormal."
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Shraddha has begun shooting for Kundali Bhagya along with Dheeraj Dhoopar and others. The show is witnessing some crazy twists and turns. Kundali Bhagya recently completely 3 years of telecast and Shraddha shared how grateful she felt for all the love.

