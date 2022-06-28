Lovebirds Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin paint the city red as they get clicked together on latter's birthday; PICS

Ever since TV actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin made their relationship public, the fans are going gaga over them. Both had expressed their feelings during Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 and made several fans follow their cute stint inside the BB house. Their fans lovingly call them 'JasLy'. They also never shy away from expressing their love for each other as the two often share pictures on social media. And, as Jasmin has turned a year wiser on June 28, she got spotted with her main man Aly in the city.

Aly and Jasmin twinned in the shades of black as they painted the city red with their love. Jasmin wore a comfy black oversized top with biker shorts. She completed her look with shoes. On the other hand, Aly donned a black shirt with floral prints with neutral-toned pants. He completed his look with sunglasses and white sneakers. They both acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi and posed for the cameras.

Check Aly and Jasmin's photos here:

To note, Aly Goni left no stone unturned to make Jasmin's day special. He gave her a beautiful present and celebrated her birthday in night. He also shared a heartwarming post on social media with their picture. In the post shared by Aly Goni, he is seen posing with bae Jasmin Bhasin. He captioned, “Tu hai toh sab kuch hai.. Tu nahi toh kuch bhi nahi.. Wish u a very very happy birthday my forever best friend My soul mate.. Allah tujhe saari khushiyan de, Kyunki tu deserve karti hai @jasminbhasin2806.”

ALSO READ: Aly Goni wishes his ‘soulmate’ Jasmin Bhasin on her birthday; Actress shares photo of the precious gift