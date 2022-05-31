Lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia look adorable as they get papped at an event in the city; PICS

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who met and fell in love with each other on Bigg Boss, are solid support to each other and quite vocal about their relationship. The couple is often spotted going out on dinner dates or events together, giving major couple goals to fans. Meanwhile, the duo on Monday night was spotted at an event in Mumbai.

In the pictures, we can see Eijaz wearing a half-sleeved shirt paired with blue pants and black shoes, while his ladylove Pavitra donned a black dress with black stiletto heels. The couple looks adorable and so much in love as they posed for the cameras.

Take a look at Pavitra and Eijaz’s pictures:

In an interview with Pinkvilla earlier this year, Eijaz and Pavitra had spoken about the religion and age gap between the duo. Talking about the age difference, Eijaz said, ‘’There have been fingers pointed at us because of me being 46 and she is almost 14 years younger than me. Sometimes valid fingers, sometimes it’s none of their business and if they made it their business and they are speaking from a space of care I could have acknowledged that but most of the time it is nobody’s business. We will figure it out. When it comes to religion people come on our Instagram and leave a comment. Sometimes we do feel bad. But I think that those insults or stupidity is like someone is giving me something and it should not affect me if I am not taking it.”

Meanwhile, Pavitra in the same interview with Pinkvilla said that this is a win-win situation for her and that she has got really mature man and 14 years elder to her and peaceful. He knows way better and age is not at all issue for us, she added.