Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra paint the town red as they get clicked in city; PICS

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most adored couples in the television industry. They met inside Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 and since then are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen. Speaking of which, just a while ago, they were spotted in the city.

Karan and Tejasswi exuded charm as they get clicked in the city. Karan looked handsome in a neutral-tone outfit. On the other hand, the Naagin 6 actress made heads turn in an orange top and blue denim. They also interacted with the paparazzi and talked to them as they acknowledged their presence. They both look gorgeous together and dished out major couple goals vibes.

Check photos here:

Earlier, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Karan Kundrra spilled the beans on his marriage plans with his ladylove. The actor replied that he has been ready ever since he was in the Bigg Boss house. Moreover, he mentioned that the two are dating at the moment, and eventually plan to marry each other. “I’ve accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai. Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (I’ve accepted that I’m getting married to Tejasswi. Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed is going to happen for sure. No one is asking us about it)," said the actor.

