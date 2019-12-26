Mohsin Khan shares BTS pictures of the upcoming hard hitting track of Naira getting injured; Check it out

Mohsin Khan took to his Instagram to share BTS pictures from the upcoming hard-hitting track. Much to KaiRa fans' dismay, we recently learned that Naira will meet with an accident and suffer injuries.

Mohsin Khan, who has been winning hearts with his portrayal as Kartik in Yeh Rishta KYa Kehlata Hai took to his Instagram to share BTS pictures from the upcoming hard-hitting track. Much to KaiRa fans' dismay, we recently learned that Naira will meet with an accident and suffer injuries and she will be rushed to the hospital. We recently saw the promo wherein Vedika, Kartik and Mohsin stop by the dargah to offer prayers and during the same, a part of wall falls on Naira. Mohsin, now, has shared two BTS pictures from the same track. In the same, we can see Kartik driving the car while Vedika takes of Naira at the back seat.

He also shared a selfie and in the same, we can see the makeup that has been done for the upcoming accident track. Talking about the track of the show, Vedika has turned vicious and planned to not divorce Kartik as she is jealous of Naira and Kartik getting married now. Dadi is aware of Vedika's feelings and she will blame Vedika as the murderer of Naira. Will Naira survive the accident? Only time will tell.

Check out the photos right below.

Speaking of Mohsin Khan, he was in the news when he celebrated 1000 episodes of KaiRa. The celebrations pictures of the milestones from the sets were doing rounds on the internet. What are your views on the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More