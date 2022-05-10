Mouni Roy looks ravishing in a deep blue sequined dress with a plunging neckline; See the diva's PICS

Mouni Roy is a popular name in the Indian television industry. She has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha. She is currently co-judging a TV dance reality show DID L’il Masters 5 along with Sonali Bendre and Remo D’souza. Apart from being a talented actor, she also serves gorgeous looks whenever she steps out. Mouni enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to go out in the public domain. Speaking of which, just a while ago, the actress was spotted in the city and boy! she was looking hot.

For her outing, Mouni chose a deep blue sequined dress with a plunging neckline and exuded charm. Her hair and make-up were also on point. She completed her look of the night with a purse and heels. She was kind enough to stop by and pose for the paparazzi.

See Mouni’s photos here:

Speaking about Mouni Roy's professional career, she will be next seen in the Bollywood movie Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The first part of the Karan Johar's Dharma Productions-produced film will hit theaters on September 09, 2022. The teaser and posters of the movie have already become the talk of the town.

