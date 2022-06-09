Mouni Roy records her amazing Turkey experience with Suraj Nambiar, shares clip; WATCH

Actress Mouni Roy is one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. She has essayed various characters to date and has been swooning the heart of the audiences with her excellent performances. Apart from her acting skills, the actress is also praised for her amazing style sense. She enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her fashionable looks and glam outfits. The actress is currently vacationing in Turkey along with her husband, Suraj Nambiar.

Mouni is documenting her vacation and has been sharing stunning pictures with her fans on her Instagram handle. Today, the actress shared a video along with her beau Suraj Nambiar and her friends. In this video, Mouni can be seen wandering the streets of Turkey, exploring cafes, visiting tourist spots, attending music concerts, shaking a leg with her friends in a club, and much more. Mouni has given her fans a digital tour of her vacation. Sharing this mini-doc of her Turkey tour, the actress penned a very amusing caption and wrote, I’m vegetarian but i loveeeeeeee Turkey".

Click here to see Mouni's video

Mouni Roy's successful career:

Mouni has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. At present, she is co-judging a dance reality show, DID L’il Masters 5, along with actress Sonali Bendre and ace choreographer Remo Dsouza.



Mouni Roy in Brahmastra:

Mouni Roy is all set to spread her magic in an upcoming Bollywood film titled 'Brahmastra', which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The first part of the Karan Johar's Dharma Productions-produced film will hit theaters on September 09, 2022. The teaser and posters of the movie have already become the talk of the town.

Also Read: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar look adorable as they dish out perfect 'couple goal' vibes in latest PICS