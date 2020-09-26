Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna aka Bani in a lavender coloured saree gives away all the 'desi vibes'; See Photos

Surbhi Chandna of Naagin 5 is setting some major fashion goals. Her latest look in a lavender saree is definitely worth a look.

Naagin 5 has been slowly and steadily making way into the hearts of fans, thanks to the electrifying chemistry between Surbhi Chandna aka Bani and Sharad Malhotra aka Veer. Apart from their solid performances and conviction, VaNi has managed to steal hearts in a short span. Moreover, Surbhi as Bani has been giving some major fashion goals and we are completely digging her looks.

In her next look as Bani, Surbhi has dolled up in a lavender coloured saree with a beautiful bindi adorning her forehead. Her entire look is very aesthetically done. Her hair slightly pumped accentuates the entire look. In a picture shared by Mohit Sehgal, they are seen sharing some bonding time offscreen. Check it out:

@SurbhiChandna Omgg #SurbhiChandna looking so beautiful, gorgeous & stunning in this outfit look #BaniSharma #Naagin5 pic.twitter.com/Z6EbClrNMC — Surbhi (@Surbhi_M19) September 26, 2020

In the upcoming episodes, Mohit as Jay will be seen turning antagonist and it will really be interesting to see how things turn for Vani. The love story of this shape shifting serpent and a cheel is definitely a new in the franchise and the show has jumped up a place on the TRP chart last week. With the innumerable twists now, it is expected to make more progress.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Sehgal (@itsmohitsehgal) on Sep 25, 2020 at 9:48pm PDT

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna: My growth is ONLY when I risk it all; Can't keep playing bubbly roles

Meanwhile, when we had asked Surbhi about the reception to her chemistry with Sharad, she had said that this seems surreal and she is indebted to fans for always supporting her. She also mentioned that Naagin for her is a chance to show her versatility and be a part of a fantasy world.

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Share your comment ×