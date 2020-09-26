Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna aka Bani in a lavender coloured saree gives away all the 'desi vibes'; See Photos
Naagin 5 has been slowly and steadily making way into the hearts of fans, thanks to the electrifying chemistry between Surbhi Chandna aka Bani and Sharad Malhotra aka Veer. Apart from their solid performances and conviction, VaNi has managed to steal hearts in a short span. Moreover, Surbhi as Bani has been giving some major fashion goals and we are completely digging her looks.
@SurbhiChandna Omgg #SurbhiChandna looking so beautiful, gorgeous & stunning in this outfit look #BaniSharma #Naagin5 pic.twitter.com/Z6EbClrNMC
— Surbhi (@Surbhi_M19) September 26, 2020
Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna: My growth is ONLY when I risk it all; Can't keep playing bubbly roles
Meanwhile, when we had asked Surbhi about the reception to her chemistry with Sharad, she had said that this seems surreal and she is indebted to fans for always supporting her. She also mentioned that Naagin for her is a chance to show her versatility and be a part of a fantasy world.