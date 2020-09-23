Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna aka Bani in a powder blue saree is beauty personified; See Photos

Surbhi Chandna vows us in a powder blue saree for an upcoming episode of Naagin 5. Check it out.

Surbhi Chandna is surely one of the most adored celebrities on Indian Television. The actress is known for her impeccable style and candour making her relatable to fans. Surbhi is currently seen playing the role of Bani Sharma in Naagin 5 wherein she is paired alongside Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. Apart from her chemistry with the boys, Surbhi is experimenting a lot with her style and sarees which has definitely got fans talking.

In her latest post, Surbhi is seen donning an embellished blouse with a powder blue saree looking beautiful as ever. She shared the pictures on social media and captioned it, "Bani Sharma Ki Look #naagin5 #banisharma #surbhichandna #surbhionnaagin

Saturday- Sunday 8 PM on ColorsTV." Surbhi has been receiving lots of adulation for her portrayal as Bani. The actress in an interview with us had revealed that she feels overwhelmed with the kind of response she has been getting.



Speaking of Surbhi, the actress had vowed us before as Annika in Ishqbaaz and Ishani in Sanjivani. She has been experimental with her roles and has seen a swift rise in her popularity in the last two years. Surbhi recently celebrated her birthday on sets and was pampered with gifts and greetings from within the industry. On bagging Naagin 5, the actress had opened up about not being sure in the beginning but she took up the challenge and said she is happy that she did.

