  1. Home
  2. tv

Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna teases fans with a monochrome picture of her with a mangtikka

Surbhi Chandna will be seen as the new Naagin soon in Naagin 5. The actress has already begun shooting for the supernatural drama.
18711 reads Mumbai
Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna teases fans with a monochrome picture of her with a mangtikkaNaagin 5: Surbhi Chandna teases fans with a monochrome picture of her with a mangtikka

Surbhi Chandna will be seen as one of the most powerful Naagin's reincarnation in Naagin 5. The new season which has been kickstarted by Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra will soon see Surbhi along with Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal entering as their reincarnated forms. While Surbhi will be a shape shifting serpent, Mohit will play her Naag and Sharad will play the eagle. Sharad's character will be seen in negative form in the beginning but will later turn positive. 

Surbhi has already begun shooting for the fifth season and the actress today teased fans with a boomerang video of her in the look where she is only seen flaunting her glittering eyes and mangtika which screams of her being her new look. The promo of Surbhi will be released soon and we cannot wait to see how she takes the story forward. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna has started shooting for the supernatural franchise Naagin 5?

Meanwhile, Dheeraj Dhoopar wrapped up shooting for the show recently and penned a beautiful note for the opportunity. The actor revealed that he had an amazing time shooting for the character with the Naagin 5 team. He shared some happy pictures from his last day Naagin 5 shoot, with the cast and crew. He also expressed his gratitude towards the team for making every moment memorable. This was the first time Dheeraj was seen in such a different avatar. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement