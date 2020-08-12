Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna teases fans with a monochrome picture of her with a mangtikka
Surbhi Chandna will be seen as one of the most powerful Naagin's reincarnation in Naagin 5. The new season which has been kickstarted by Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra will soon see Surbhi along with Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal entering as their reincarnated forms. While Surbhi will be a shape shifting serpent, Mohit will play her Naag and Sharad will play the eagle. Sharad's character will be seen in negative form in the beginning but will later turn positive.
People : I Stan The Best
.
.
.#SurbhiChandna @SurbhiChandna
Me : I Stan The Best+Cute Kid
.
.
.
Aren't We All Lucky To Get Back Our Fav Again In Same Month "August" pic.twitter.com/eb6xJ2famr
— (@jyotsana333) August 12, 2020
Meanwhile, Dheeraj Dhoopar wrapped up shooting for the show recently and penned a beautiful note for the opportunity. The actor revealed that he had an amazing time shooting for the character with the Naagin 5 team. He shared some happy pictures from his last day Naagin 5 shoot, with the cast and crew. He also expressed his gratitude towards the team for making every moment memorable. This was the first time Dheeraj was seen in such a different avatar.