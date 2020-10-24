Neha Kakkar cannot stop blushing as Rohanpreet Singh compliments her at their ring ceremony; PICS INSIDE

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's engagement ceremony took place last night in Punjab. During the day, the duo glowed in yellow for their haldi ceremony and were seen complimenting each other. At the ring ceremony, both Neha and Rohanpreet looked ecstatic as they danced their hearts out with close friends and family. Neha couldn't stop blushing as she twinned with Rohanpreet and matched steps with him. The young couple looked so much in love.

For the ring ceremony, Neha opted for a white wrap around crop top with a red skirt which made her look beautiful. With her hair tied in a bun, her dimples and no makeup look accentuated her entire look. She had the traditional white and red chuda adorning her hands. On the other hand, Rohanpreet looked handsome in a white ensemble with a red bow tie and turban. The duo surely looked like a match made in heaven.

The wedding festivities for the couple began on Thursday with Kakkar's mehendi ceremony. The Aankh Maarey singer chose to keep it a low key affair and opted for a casual dress for her mehendi. In the pics, the bride to be was dressed in a black colour attire with white lace on the neck.

For the uninitiated, Neha and Rohanpreet were said to be dating each other for a couple of months. Talking about the wedding, Neha and Rohanpreet will, reportedly, tying the knot in the national capital during the weekend. They will be hosting a grand wedding reception in Zirakpur, Punjab on October 26, as per reports.