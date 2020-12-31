Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh pose for PHOTOS as they leave the city to ring in the New Year

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet were seen at the airport. The singer wore a casual outfit and Rohanpreet was seen wearing a black t-shirt and lounge pants.

Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh was spotted today at the airport. They were leaving for an undisclosed destination to bring in New Year. The couple looked happy as they posed for the shutterbugs. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24 in a traditional ceremony and since then their pictures and videos have been creating a buzz on the internet. The couple is also active on social media giving a glimpse of their personal lives to fans.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were seen entering the airport without masks which didn’t go well with fans. Fans immediately started commenting as, ‘Inko vaccine mil gayi kya.’ But later, they were seen wearing masks before checking in at the gate. The couple was also trolled when they announced their pregnancy which later turned out to be a publicity stunt for a music video.

Neha Kakkar opted for a casual outfit. She was seen wearing a black printed dress and kept her hair open. While Rohanpreet wore a black t-shirt and lounge pants. Both looked cute and complimented each other.

The lovebirds haven't revealed where they were heading for the New Year celebrations. Recently, Neha and Rohanpreet made appeared on the Indian Idol 12 shaadi special episode. They came together for the first time. In the show, Rohanpreet complimented his wife Neha Kakkar for being supportive and giving him such a big stage. They were last seen in a music video Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

Also Read: Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet join Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa to grace shaadi special episode

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×