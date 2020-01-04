Nehha Pendse and Shardul Singh Bayas look radiant at their sangeet ceremony; View Pics

Nehha Pendse is all set to get married to beau Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5, 2020. Check out the pictures from the sangeet ceremony right here.

Nehha Pendse, who is best known for her role in May I come In Madam TV show and her stint in Bigg Boss, is all set to tie the knot to beau Shardul Singh Bayas tomorrow in Pune. The actress has been taking to her Instagram to share photos from the pre-wedding shoot. One of the pre-wedding ceremonies Grahmukh puja had taken place on December 31 and photos from the same were doing rounds on the internet. Nehha Pendse has now shared the photos from the Sangeet ceremony. For the event, Nehha and Shardul twinned in multi-hued vibrant attires. Nehha wore an Indo-western lehenga choli and teamed up with yellow stilettos. On the other hand, Shradul complimented her by wearing a kurta and white pajama and Nehru jacket.

Popular singer Sukhbir was one of the singers who was seen performing at their Sangeet. Nehha and Shardul were seen dancing like there is no tomorrow to Sukhbir's tracks. In an interview with The Times of India, Nehha Pendse opened up on getting married to Shadul. She said, "I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering into a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can't wait to start my life there. It's the best feeling of my life. I can't thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy."

Check out the photos right below.







A post shared by NEHHA PENDSE (@nehhapendse) on Jan 3, 2020 at 9:01pm PST







A post shared by NEHHA PENDSE (@nehhapendse) on Jan 4, 2020 at 1:05am PST

We wish heartiest congratulations to the couple.

