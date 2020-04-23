Nia Sharma is the ultimate stunning beauty in black as she ups her style quotient in THIS glamorous picture

Nia Sharma’s recent picture in a black outfit is breaking the internet for all the right reasons.

Nia Sharma is the ultimate glam doll of the industry and her panache never fails to make our hearts skip a beat. Be it a desi girl look or a glamorous avatar, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai has time and again proved that she has the knack of slaying every look with her swag. It goes without saying that Nia Sharma’s style statements are a thing in the industry and she does manage to make the heads turn with her fashion senses.

Interestingly, Nia even managed to Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list for two consecutive years – third position in 2016 and second position in 2017. And while the Jamai Raja actress has been an avid social media user, each of her post on Instagram is a treat for the sore eyes and doesn’t fail to given fashion goals to the millennials. To note, as the country has been witnessing a lockdown till May 3, 2020, in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India, everyone has been locked up in their houses. And Nia has taken it as an opportunity to treat her fans with stunning throwback pictures of herself.

Keeping up with the trajectory, Nia once again shared beautiful pictures of herself wherein she raised her style quotient and left us in awe once again. In the pictures, the Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha actress was seen wearing a black outfit with a plunging neckline. It was a selfie and Nia had completed her look with a chain in the neck, nude shade makeup, black boots and had her hair tied in a bun. The next picture featured the diva sitting on a bench and posed graciously for the camera. Interestingly, she also gave a witty caption to the picture and wrote, “Instagram hasn’t set a limit to end a video so your mouth can set one sometime.”

To recall, the Meri Durga actress had also taken the social media by a storm after she shared a spectacular throwback picture of herself from her Swiss vacation. The picture made many of us pack our bags for the next vacation post lockdown.

Talking about the work front, Nia has come a long way in her career of around a decade. After winning hearts with her performance in shows like Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, etc., the diva is now seen playing the lead role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s much talked about show Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she is seen as icchadhari naagin. The supernatural drama also features Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead and marks his first collaboration with Nia. In fact, their sizzling chemistry has been winning hearts among the audience and the show has managed to rake in good TRP numbers since its inception in December last year. Besides, there has been a new addition to the cast of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has entered the show to play the role of Nayantara. Clearly, Rashami’s entry will be adding new twists to the plotline of the supernatural drama.

