Parents-to-be Dheeraj Dhoopar & wife Vinny Arora twin in white outfits for their baby shower; PICS

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most popular actors in the Television industry. He made his television debut with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. He was then seen in Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar and Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please. He also portrayed Prem Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka opposite Dipika Kakar and gained massive popularity. In 2020, Dheeraj portrayed Cheel Aakesh in Naagin 5. And, now he is part of Kundli Bhagya. In his personal life, he is married to Vinny Arora and the couple is expecting their first child.

Speaking of which, the lovebirds organized a baby shower event in the city ahead of the arrival of their child. For the ceremony, Dheeraj and Vinny twined in white traditional outfits. She also showed her beautiful henna design as she waved at the paparazzi. Soon-to-be dad Dheeraj too acknowledged the presence of paparazzi and happily posed for them.

Last month, the duo took to their social media handles and announced that they will be embracing parenthood for the first time. Dheeraj shared a post with him and his wife Vinny kissing as she held sonography pictures of the baby in her hands. He shared that they will be embracing parenthood by August this year.

Also, Dheeraj and Vinny are among the most adored couples in the TV industry. They met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. It was almost like love at first sight for the duo, and their off-screen chemistry was undeniable. The couple dated for a long period of nearly 7 years and then decided to mark their bond forever with marriage.

