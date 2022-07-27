Past Blast: When Naina Singh accused Kumkum Bhagya makers of sabotaging her career

Naina Singh is a well-known face on television and came into the limelight after essaying a key role in the popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. She is best known for her work in MTV Splitsvilla, where she was one of the most-supported contestants for her fierce attitude and ability to pull off any task. Naina was also a part of India's popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, where she entered as a wild card on the reality show but was eliminated within just a few days. However, Naina had several setbacks in her acting career, and the actress had revealed about it in an interview.

In a long chat with Etimes, Naina had made shocking revelations and alleged how the makers of Kumkum Bhagya made her suffer threatening to sabotage her career. Naina had disclosed that when she quit Kumkum Bhagya, the makers threatened her that they will make sure she won't get work anywhere. Naina further revealed that she decided to speak out as she thought it won't affect her career. However, when she did speak about it her career was affected and she lost three web series and a lot of scenes.

Naina further revealed that she was trying her best to get work but somebody at 'that level' made sure that she never get any opportunity. She added that ever since she has left the show she hasn't done any real work. Naina also revealed that she did try to talk to the makers of the show, however her requests were left unanswered. She said, "I tried to speak with the makers and I told them, 'If you do not want to give me work on your own platform, that's okay but do not do things like that for me' but the makers don't want to talk to me. They don't want to clear the air. I and that particular person have never spoken face to face, it's everything via via. I don't know what she has been told, what has happened."

The actress also says that the makers should talk to her to at least know her side of the story. In the end, Naina was quoted saying that she started her career with Kumkum Bhagya and she would love to make amends and clear the air but people are not interested.

About Kumkum Bhagya:

Kumkum Bhagya started airing on 15 April 2014 and is one of the longest-running shows on television screens. The show featured Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles and also have many other talented actors.

