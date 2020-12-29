PHOTOS: Amid breakup rumours, Asim Riaz surprises his ladylove Himanshi Khurana at the airport

Recently, Asim and Himanshi's breakup news had been going on social media. Reports were surfacing that they have separated, but there was no official confirmation from both sides.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are one of the most loved couples on television. They enjoy a huge fan base and are popularly known as AsiManshi. The couple always teases their fans with beautiful pictures of them. But recently, their breakup news had been doing rounds on social media. Reports were surfacing that they have separated, but there was no official confirmation from both sides. Meanwhile, Asim Riaz on Monday was spotted at the airport waiting for someone. He was hiding his face from the camera.

But after a long wait, Himanshi Khurana was seen coming out. She happily posed for the cameras. She looked stunning as she was spotted wearing a long white coat teamed with a black outfit. Later, Asim and Himanshi posed together for the shutterbugs. Asim and Himanshi met on Bigg Boss 13 and have been going strong since then. They have been seen together in several music videos.

Asim Riaz was recently seen in a song titled Veham with Sakshi Malik. Armaan Malik’s soothing voice will tug your heart. The song lyrics are written by Rashmi Virag music is given by Manan Bhardwaj. Meanwhile, Himanshi, who has gone to Dubai for a shoot, was in news for her comment against .

