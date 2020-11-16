PHOTOS: Anita Hassanandani, Arjun Bijlani & others spotted at Karan Patel's Diwali party

After Ekta Kapoor, former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel hosted a Diwali party at his residence. Check out the pictures.

The entire country once again came together to celebrate the special occasion of Diwali. Social media has been abuzz with pictures and videos from the festivities and the trend continues even now. Celebs from the entertainment industry are no less when it comes to celebrations and this is what happened during this year’s Diwali too. Many of them have also turned hosts and organized lavish Diwali parties for their fans and loved ones. We have chanced upon some pictures from one such party.

For the unversed, we are talking about the Diwali bash hosted by and his wife Ankita Bhargava here. Numerous celebs have been spotted arriving at their residence to attend the same. Talking about the hosts, both of them look adorable as they pose for the pictures. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star looks dapper in a blue floral print kurta and red pajamas. Meanwhile, his wife also looks ravishing in a multi-coloured kurta with red sleeves and black flared pants.

Check out the pictures below:

Among the first ones to arrive are and his wife Neha Swami. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor looks suave in a printed off-white sherwani. On the other hand, his wife Neha stuns in a black lehenga teamed up with a golden blouse. Next, we have and her husband Rohit Reddy who arrive there. The stunning diva looks glowy as she proudly flaunts her baby bump while donning a green outfit. Among others who have arrived at the bash is Priyank Sharma who wears a pink shirt teamed up with a pair of white pants.

Check out the pictures below:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

