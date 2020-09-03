  1. Home
PHOTOS: Ankita Lokhande matches her chic butterfly mask with a breezy kurta for a market run with mum

For a hot sunny day in Mumbai, Ankita kept her outfit breezy as she wore a pair of loose white pants and a sleeveless blue kurta. Check out her photos below.
Ankita Lokhande kept a low-profile after former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's demise but since the last few weeks she has become more vocal and demanded justice multiple times. Ankita has also opened up about her relationship with Sushant, his sisters and family in multiple interviews and taken a strong stand while standing by the late actor's family side. On Thursday, Ankita was snapped out and about in the city as she stepped out for a market run with her mum. 

Ankita and her mum were seen walking in a popular area in Mumbai's suburbs. For a hot sunny day in Mumbai, Ankita kept her outfit breezy as she wore a pair of loose white pants and a sleeveless blue kurta. The actress managed her natural wavy hair with a headband and wore a chic blue butterfly scarf which she used as a mask. Ankita waved out to the photographer before she headed her own way. 

Take a look at Ankita and her mum's pictures below:

Just yesterday, Ankita shared a video of Sushant from a vacation they had taken together many years ago. In the clip, the Chhichhore star can be seen gearing up for paragliding and finally sets off. In the background, Ankita can be heard screaming in excitement. Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for almost seven years but parted ways in 2016.   

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande recalls old times as she shares a video of Sushant Singh Rajput enjoying paragliding

