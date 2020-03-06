PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla looks suave in black as he returns to Mumbai post an event

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was snapped at the airport later last night post an event. Check out the photos right here.

Sidharth Shukla is definitely all over the place ever since his Bigg Boss 13 win. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor has had quite an eventful journey and he continues to garner attention and has fans gushing over him all the time. Sidharth has been in the news for multiple reasons post the show, be it regarding events he has been attending or his dance performance with Shehnaaz Gill, or, of course, his evolved equation with former co-star .

Last night, the actor was snapped at the airport as he returned to Mumbai post and event, and he sure seemed to be in a good mood as he was all smiles for the paps. The actor decided to opt for a black t-shirt and paired it with a pair of dark blue denims. Sidharth's videos from the event have been doing the rounds on social media, and one can say, how he has only managed to gain more love post his stint on the show.

Check out Sidharth Shukla's photos right here:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with us, the actor spoke about people calling the show biased, and says, "I don't think so and I don't see it. Seeing my journey, I don't think it could have been biased because if you go on track everyone's journey inside the house, I have had quite a journey and I have done it the way the best I could. I think it is great the way it is."

Credits :Manav Manglani

