PHOTOS: Ekta Kapoor, Karan Patel, Sanaya Irani & others grace Anita Hassanandani's baby shower party

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy announced her pregnancy in October. The couple earlier tied the knot in 2013.

When announced her pregnancy a few months ago, her fans and loved ones were way too elated. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actress has been married to Rohit Reddy for seven years and there is no doubt that they are among the most beloved couples of the Indian television industry in current times. In the meantime, Anita has been sharing some endearing pictures while flaunting her baby bump and the netizens can’t stop gushing over the same.

Then comes the time for the baby shower and we have already got our hands on the exclusive pictures! Many renowned celebs from telly town have graced Anita’s baby shower. The first name that we are going to take here is that of Ekta Kapoor who is known to be very close to the actress. Both of them have collaborated for many shows and movies. Apart from that, her former co-stars from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, , and Aditi Bhatia also arrived for the party.

Well, the list doesn’t end here. Pearl V Puri, Krystle D’Souza, Riddima Pandit, Urvashi Dholakia, Karishma Tanna and are also among others who graced the special occasion. Moreover, ’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan also came to attend the baby shower. Talking about hosts Anita Hassanandani and Rohit, the couple were seen flashing their beaming smiles as they happily posed together ahead of the party. The actress looks remarkable in a yellow outfit while her hubby keeps it simple in a blue sweatshirt and jeans.

Check out the pictures below:

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy announce pregnancy in the cutest way as they relive their love story

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×