PHOTOS: Erica Fernandez attends Kasautii Zindagii Kay co star Sonyaa Ayodhya's mehendi ceremony in Jaipur

Erica Fernandez, Sonyaa Ayodhya and Shubhaavi Choksey have a Kasautii Zindagii Kay reunion at Sonyaa's mehendi ceremony in Jaipur.

Sonyaa Ayodhya, fondly remembered as Tanvi in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Ruby in Nazar is all set to tie the knot with filmmaker, Harshvardhan Samore. The wedding shenanigans have already begun and the actress recently celebrated her mehendi ceremony in Jaipur. While the bride-to-be got her palms coloured with henna in the morning, she celebrated her sangeet along with family and friends later in the evening. Many friends from the industry marked their attendance while Kasautii Zindagii Kay's girl tribe too joined the revelry.

Better known as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Erica Fernandez too attended Sonyaa Ayodhya's mehendi ceremony in Jaipur. Erica and Sonyaa are thick as thieves and are often spotted having a girl's day out together. The actress jetted to Jaipur in order to be a part of Sonyaa's wedding celebrations. Sonyaa recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable snap with Erica from her sangeet celebrations. "Casually discussin whos next..@iam_ejf", she captioned the picture.

Sonyaa is seen flaunting her bridal beauty in a rich white ensemble. She wore a pastel lehenga embellished with light blue and pink embroidery and matched a dupatta. The Nazar actress looked flawless as she clubbed an ornate neckpiece and fancy bangles with her outfit. She also put on a maang tikka on her forehead. On the other hand, Erica flaunted her pastel colours as she wore a light green crop top and long skirt with pink and orange detailing. She put on a pair of statement earrings and a centerpiece that added to her look.

We also see a little Kasautii Zindagii Kay reunion in there as co-star Shubhaavi Choksey too joined the celebrations and became a part of Sonyaa's bride tribe.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Nazar actress Sonyaa Ayodhya to enter to show; Read to know about her character

Credits :Instagram

Read More