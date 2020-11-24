PHOTOS: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar look smart yet stylish as they return from their vacation

While their Dubai holiday was quite a success and their Instagram pictures are proof, Gauahar and Zaid were snapped at the airport as they returned from their mini vacay ahead of their wedding.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took millions of their fans and the telly world by surprise when they announced their engagement a few weeks ago. Since then the couple have been soaking in all the love and wishes coming their way. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that the couple will be tying the knot next month in a grand ceremony at one of the city's five-star hotels. However, ahead of their big day, Gauahar and Zaid decided to steal some quality time and head to Dubai for a vacation.

While their Dubai holiday was quite a success and their Instagram pictures are proof, the couple were snapped at the airport on Monday morning as they returned from their mini vacay. Gauahar and Zaid looked super smart and stylish as both of them chose comfortable athleisure outfits.

While Zaid opted for a printed co-ord set, Gauahar made for quite a picture in her powder blue athleisure co-ord set. She also accessorised her look with a black sling bag. The couple wore the mandatory masks but obliged to smile for the paparazzi without it as well.

Take a look at Gauahar and Zaid's airport photos:

Pinkvilla's exclusive report reveals that Gauahar and Zaid will tie the knot on Christmas Day with the wedding festivities beginning on December 22. According to the source, only family members and close friends will attend the functions owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

