PHOTOS: Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar's candid moments steal hearts at her Mehendi ceremony

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding will take place on December 25, 2020. Meanwhile, check out their latest pictures.

Gauahar Khan has every right to be happy today as it happens to be her Mehendi ceremony. Well, the bride-to-be’s pictures have already been doing rounds on social media and now we have got our hands on a few more exclusive ones from the occasion. What’s more captivating are the candid moments of the actress with her fiancé Zaid Darbar as they pose together for the pictures. Moreover, their family members and loved ones also graced the grand ceremony.

Gauahar and Zaid can be seen twinning in green outfits in the latest exclusive pictures that we have chanced upon. The actress looks stunning in an embellished kurta teamed up with a matching sharara and dupatta. She also wears matching golden jewellery that totally complements her outfit. Meanwhile, Zaid Darbar looks dapper in a green kurta and a white pajama. In one of the pictures, Nigar Khan could also be seen posing with them.

Check out the exclusive pictures below:

For the unversed, the adorable couple will be tying the knot on December 25, 2020, at ITC Maratha situated in Andheri, Mumbai. The paparazzi have kept a tab on each of the grand events right from their Chiksa ceremony to the latest Mehendi function. As reported earlier, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding ceremony is going to be a private affair and will only be attended by the family members and loved ones. That will be done keeping in mind the unprecedented situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We send our heartfelt wishes to the couple ahead of their grand wedding.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

