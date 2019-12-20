PHOTOS: Hina Khan & beau Rocky Jaiswal make for a stylish duo in cool shades as they arrive at the airport

Hina Khan and beau Rocky Jaiswal were snapped this morning at the airport. The duo looked stunning as they styled up their airport look with cool shades. Check it out.

When it comes to naming one of the talented stars of the television industry, comes to mind. The diva has managed to establish herself as a successful actress in the industry over the years. On the personal front, Hina and her beau Rocky Jaiswal never cease to set couple goals for the world. The duo often head out for vacays together and their photos turn the social media red with love. Recently, Hina and Rocky’s photos from Jaipur vacay left everyone drooling.

This morning, it seems Hina and Rocky were off to another destination as they were snapped at the airport. In the photos, Hina and Rocky can be seen arriving in style as they head out of the city. Hina can be seen clad in a pair of blue denims with a white shirt and blue blazer along with sneakers. Rocky, on the other hand, can be seen clad in a white and orange track suit with sneakers. Both Hina and Rocky can be seen sporting cool and funky shades.

As they head off to an unknown destination, Hina and Rocky posed at the airport for photos before going inside the airport. Both stars were all smiles as they left the city for the holidays.

Hina and Rocky recently took a vacation to Rajasthan and spent time off from work. The photos of the two surely gave us a glimpse into their fun together. On the work front, Hina recently wrapped up her film with Vikram Bhatt. In Hacked, Hina will be seen as the main character and Mohit Malhotra will also be a part of the film. It is slated to hit the screens on January 31, 2020. Apart from this, Hina is also doing an Indo-Hollywood film, Country of Blind.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

