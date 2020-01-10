PHOTOS: Hina Khan is at her stylish best as she steps out for the promotions of a show

Hina Khan has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out for the promotions of a show. Check out her latest pictures.

If there is one television actress who has been making a lot of headlines off late, it is definitely . The gorgeous actress has a whole lot of important projects lined up this year which makes her one of the busiest actresses. Hina initially rose to popularity when she portrayed the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her fame rose to greater heights when she took part in Bigg Boss 11 and was declared the runner up.

Hina Khan often gets snapped by the paparazzi at various events and occasions. The Hacked actress has been recently snapped by the shutterbugs a little while back as she stepped out for the promotions of one of her upcoming shows. Hina looked undeniably pretty in a white – coloured gingham print dress embellished with a white belt. She completed her outfit by teaming it up with a pair of white stilettos. The actress kept her hair tied and opted for a minimal makeup look.

Check out the latest pictures of Hina Khan below:

On the professional front, as of now, Hina is currently gearing up for the release of her Bollywood movie Hacked which has been backed by Vikram Bhatt. The horror flick is all set to hit the silver screens on January 31, 2020. Hina has a few more interesting projects lined up in her kitty including her debut Indo – Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind in which she portrays the role of a blind girl.

