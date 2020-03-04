PHOTOS: Hina Khan keeps it casual in black and white separates as she poses under the sun

Hina Khan is all things pretty and stylish as she poses for photos during an outing. Check them out right here.

is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses we have and she has proven her mettle not just once, but on multiple occasions. Hina has not just been credited for her work on television, but in fact, she did make a name for herself post her stint in two of the most famous reality shows on Indian television, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Bigg Boss. Both the seasons saw Hina reach the end, however, she did not win the show but did win millions of hearts.

Meanwhile, over the years, Hina has evolved not just with the work she has done, but also in terms of her sense of fashion and styling and well, she has always managed to grab our attention with her outfits, even the simple ones. Hina keeps wowing the fans with her looks and whatever she dons, is almost always elevated by her personality. And today, as the actress shared some photos in black and white matching separates, she has a similar effect.

Check out Hina Khan's photos right here:

Meanwhile, the actress has been in the news for her recent reunion with Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars and her photo with Parth Samthaan has definitely taken over the internet. Fans can't seem to keep calm as they were out partying, something that is a very rare sight for all the Hina fans out there.

Credits :Instagram

