PHOTOS: Hina Khan looks like a dream in her white chiffon saree at Lions Gold Awards 2020

Hina Khan, who will soon be making her big-screen debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked, nailed it in her white saree at the Lions Gold Awards 2020.

Think about one of the most glamorous actresses in the television industry and will top the list. The actress has certainly come a long way in her journey of over a decade in showbiz. After making her debut with Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the aagyakari bahu, Hina has emerged as the new style icon for the youth. The diva never fails to stun us with her style statements and her panache makes every go weak on their knees. While the actress makes sure to leave a mark every time she steps out, her recent red carpet appearance at the Lions Gold Awards 2020 left everyone mesmerized.

For the star studded awards night, Hina opted for a beautiful white coloured chiffon saree with big prints of autumn leaves. The former Bigg Boss 11 contestant paired the saree with a white coloured strapless blouse. Hina completed her red carpet look with a messy back bun, wore minimal jewellery and also went for nude make up to keep her look subtle.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s red carpet pictures from Lions Gold Awards 2020:

Meanwhile, on the work front, after winning hearts with her performance on the small screen, Hina is all set to foray into Bollywood now. The actress will be seen in Vikram Bhatt directorial Hacked along with Rohan Shah. The makers had unveiled a riveting trailer of the stalker thriller early this week and it received a massive response from the audience. Hacked is slated to release on February 7, 2020

Credits :Viral Bhayani

