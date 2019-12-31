Photos: Hina Khan slays her airport look in shades of neutral as she gears up for 2020

Hina Khan is jetted off for work with her team and she does so in style. Check out the photos right here.

has rightly managed to emerge as one of the finest stars and with her work, she has sure been going place. If anything, her sense of fashion has been something that has constantly gained a lot of attention, and all of it, for the right reasons. And every time she shares new photos or heads out for events, she looks her stunning self, making sure she has all of our attention on her as well as on the outfits she decides to sport for them.

And today morning, Hina was a fine sight to behold as she jetted off with her team and of course, gears up for 2020. The actress definitely brewed out some Tuesday motivation with her outfits, and well, has a perfect note to end her 2019 and welcome the new decade starting 2020 soon. She put together a yellow brown pant and paired it with an off-shoulder lacy top. She kept her hair open on the last sunny yet winter morning of this year, and paired white sneakers with the look.

Check out Hina Khan's photos here:

(ALSO READ: Hina Khan compliments Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya at an award function; Check it out)

On the work front, the actress has ahead multiple films, and fans have been waiting to get a closer look of what she has to offer. From Lines, to her film with Vikram Bhatt, and of course, the much talked film from the later half of this year, Country of the Blind.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More