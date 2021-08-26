PHOTOS: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni keep it casual and sporty as they get papped outside the airport

The ex Bigg Boss contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have always been in the headlines due to their love affair. They are hugely popular on social media and love to keep their fans updated with posts every now and then. Aly and Jasmin participated together in Bigg Boss 14. Not just the two were among the strongest contestants on the popular reality show, but also confessed their feelings on national television and have been going strong ever since. They are one of the most adorable couples in the telly industry and their fans are dedicated to them.

Interestingly, the paparazzi spotted the two today. The cameras soon went clickety-click as they arrived at the airport. Aly and Jasmin kept their airport looks stylish yet comfortable. Jasmin was seen in a purple-black button sweatshirt with a crop top underneath and teamed it up with loose white jeans. Meanwhile, Aly donned all-black attire and carried a duffle bag along with him. Recently, the duo shared the same stage for a music video titled ‘2 Phone’, a peppy and high-energy Punjabi song by Neha Kakkar.

Take a look:

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin had earlier appeared together in the music video ‘Tera Suit’ and ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jaega,’ which were a huge hit. Their recent ‘2 Phone’ was released on July 29th. In the Neha Kakkar song, they depicted a cute love story in a small village of Punjab.