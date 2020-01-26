PHOTOS: Kundali Bhagya stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya twin in black at the Lions Gold Awards 2020

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya, who have won hearts with their onscreen chemistry in Kundali Bhagya, twinned in black at the red carpet of the Lions Gold Awards 2020.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya, who played the lead role in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, can be termed as the uncrowned and Kajol of the Indian television. The onscreen couple has been among the audience’s favourite and the viewers love their khatti-meethi chemistry and romantic moments on the show. Undoubtedly, Dheeraj and Shraddha make an adorable pair together. The on screen jodi recently grabbed the eyeballs after they were spotted twinning at the Lion Gold Awards 2020.

In the pictures, Dheeraj wore an all black suit as he posed at the red carpet with his award. The elated actor was seen kissing his award which he had won for being the TV icon of the year. On the other hand, his co-star Shraddha opted for a long black one side off shoulder dress for the event. She completed her red carpet with black stilettoes, minimal jewellery and low back bun. Although the Kundali Bhagya couple made an appearance separately, looks like they had pre-decided their outfits for the award night.

Take a look at Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Aarya’s pics from Lions Gold Awards 2020:

Meanwhile, there are reports that Dheeraj is planning to make his big Bollywood debut soon. Talking about the same, the television actor was quoted saying the while the talks are on, he is waiting for the right project to come his way. “I don’t want to compromise on my acting just to be seen on the big screen,” Dheeraj was once quoted saying.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

