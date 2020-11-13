  1. Home
  2. tv

PHOTOS: Mouni Roy, Karan Patel & others join Ekta Kapoor for Diwali 2020 celebrations

Many celebs have graced the grand Diwali party organized by Ekta Kapoor. Check out the pictures.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: November 13, 2020 02:05 am
PHOTOS: Mouni Roy, Karan Patel & others join Ekta Kapoor for Diwali 2020 celebrationsPHOTOS: Mouni Roy, Karan Patel & others join Ekta Kapoor for Diwali 2020 celebrations
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Just like every year, Ekta Kapoor has hosted yet another grand Diwali bash this year. The Czarina of Indian television is known to be an amazing host and never leaves a chance to host get-togethers for the celebs of the Indian telly town. And here she is! Organizing yet another grand party for everyone and we have already got hold pictures from the same. Many well-known celebs have attended the bash and have been clicked by the paparazzi there. 

Among those who have arrived is Mouni Roy who earlier won accolades post her stint in the supernatural drama Naagin season 1 and 2. The actress who will next be seen in the movie Brahmastra looks ravishing as she wears a white lehenga teamed up with a multi-colored choli and matching dupatta. She also wears a heavy golden and green necklace and earrings that match her outfit. The stunning diva steals hearts again with her expressions here. 

Check out the pictures below:

Apart from that, Harleen Sethi also arrives at the party and looks stunning in a lavender-colored silk saree teamed up with a matching blouse. Karan Patel of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame looks dapper in a printed brown kurta and pajama. His wife, Ankita Bhargava also looks gorgeous in an all-black outfit which she teams up with matching accessories. Among others who have arrived at the Diwali bash are Shabir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul. The Kumkum Bhagya actor wears a blue and white kurta pajama while his wife stuns in a black outfit. 

Also Read: Diwali 2020: Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan to Malaika Arora, stars who dazzled at celebrations last year

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
Ekta Kapoor Diwali Bash: Mouni Roy, Krystle D'Souza, Karishma Tanna, Mona Singh and others look stunning
Ekta Kapoor Birthday: Rashami Desai, Karan Patel, Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani & TV actors share warm wishes
Ekta Kapoor conferred with Padma Shri: Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Rhea Kapoor shower love on television czarina
Anita Hassanandani, Krystle Dsouza, Pearl V Puri & others attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash; View Pics
PHOTOS: Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Divyanka, Vivek & others attend Ekta Kapoor's big bash
Mouni Roy dons a casual and chic dress at the airport; VIEW pics
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement