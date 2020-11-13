PHOTOS: Mouni Roy, Karan Patel & others join Ekta Kapoor for Diwali 2020 celebrations

Many celebs have graced the grand Diwali party organized by Ekta Kapoor. Check out the pictures.

Just like every year, Ekta Kapoor has hosted yet another grand Diwali bash this year. The Czarina of Indian television is known to be an amazing host and never leaves a chance to host get-togethers for the celebs of the Indian telly town. And here she is! Organizing yet another grand party for everyone and we have already got hold pictures from the same. Many well-known celebs have attended the bash and have been clicked by the paparazzi there.

Among those who have arrived is who earlier won accolades post her stint in the supernatural drama Naagin season 1 and 2. The actress who will next be seen in the movie Brahmastra looks ravishing as she wears a white lehenga teamed up with a multi-colored choli and matching dupatta. She also wears a heavy golden and green necklace and earrings that match her outfit. The stunning diva steals hearts again with her expressions here.

Check out the pictures below:

Apart from that, Harleen Sethi also arrives at the party and looks stunning in a lavender-colored silk saree teamed up with a matching blouse. of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame looks dapper in a printed brown kurta and pajama. His wife, Ankita Bhargava also looks gorgeous in an all-black outfit which she teams up with matching accessories. Among others who have arrived at the Diwali bash are Shabir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul. The Kumkum Bhagya actor wears a blue and white kurta pajama while his wife stuns in a black outfit.

