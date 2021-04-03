PHOTOS: Neha Kakkar & hubby Rohanpreet Singh head out in the city donning funky crossbody bags

Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar was papped heading out with her husband Rohanpreet Singh as they rocked their chic looks. Check out the photos.

Neha Kakkar is one of the most talents singers in India, who made a name for herself by participating in the singing reality show, Indian Idol. The singer gained fame due to her exceptional vocal skills and even became a judge on the show’s 12th season. The singer is also very active on her social media handle and after she shared glimpses from her marriage with Rohanpreet Singh, netizens couldn’t contain their excitement for the lovely couple.

Since their marriage, the duo has continued to keep their fans updated with mushy online PDA. The duo never fails to keep their audience entertained. Today, the couple was spotted by the paps heading out in the city. In the photos, Neha can be seen wearing a black crop top with matching high-waist pants and a colourful shirt. Meanwhile, her husband was seen rocking a casual look with a plain white shirt and black pants. The duo could be seen carrying uber cool cross-body bags and absolutely nailed the outdoor look, as they added convenience in style.

Take a look at Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s photos:

The two was seen wearing mouth masks and following the Covid-19 safety protocol. They greeted the paparazzis when they were spotted and agreed to momentarily take off the masks while maintaining a safe social distance. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the singer is currently the judge of Indian Idol 12 and has been super busy with her projects. However, she got the time off from her busy schedule to relax with her whole family on Holi, as she shared pictures while enjoying the festive time.

