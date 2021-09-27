PHOTOS: Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar get papped as they land in the city after honeymoon

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have become one of the most popular and talked-about couples in the television world. The duo started grabbing the limelight ever since Rahul’s stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, where he proposed Disha on national television. The couple tied the knot on July 17th this year in a dreamy, and grand affair. Months after their wedding, Rahul and Disha had jetted off to Maldives a few days back, to enjoy their honeymoon and the singer’s birthday together. The couple got papped at the airport as they finally returned to the dream city of Mumbai yesterday.

Fans often swoon over Rahul and Disha’s PDA on social media, where they often share loved-up pictures with each other. Yesterday, as the paparazzi clicked them from a distance, the couple looked adorable, happy, and very much in love. Both husband and wife were spotted in comfortable casuals at the airport. Disha was seen in a pink top that she teamed up with black tights and black sneakers. She opted for a simple travel-friendly look with minimal makeup and kept her hair open. Rahul Vaidya donned a casually stylish outfit with a yellow tee-shirt and blue denims. He completed the look with a cap, sunglasses, and brown shoes.

Take a look:

At the work front, Disha Parmar is currently winning viewers’ hearts with her portrayal as Priya Sood in Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2. She made her acting debut with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Rahul Vaidya was recently seen in the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Disha Parmar pens a warm birthday wish for ‘love of her life’ Rahul Vaidya: Am lucky that I got you