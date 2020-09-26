  1. Home
PHOTOS: Rashami Desai teams up an off shoulder top with casual jeans as she heads out in the city

The stunning Rashami Desai was seen donning a black coloured off shoulder top and blue jeans as she got clicked in the city. Check out the photos.
Mumbai
The gorgeous actress Rashami Desai looked every bit the diva she is in an off shoulder top and jeans. The actress was clicked by the shutterbugs as she stepped out in the city. The stunning Rashami Desai was seen donning a black coloured off shoulder top and blue denims. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The fans and followers of the stunner are always delighted to see her latest pictures. 

Every new photo of the beautiful diva, brings a smile to her fans and followers. Recently, the actress supported her friend Ankita Lokhande in her Twitter post. The actress wrote in her caption, "@anky1912 I know who you are and the entire country knows who #ankitalokhande is." The actress Rashami Desai also added in her post that she and Ankita Lokhande started off working around the same time, as the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress states further that the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ankita Lokhande already has a name craved for herself, and does not need fame. 

Check out the photos

Rashami Desai in her social media posts adds how the relationship between Ankita Lokhande and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was never toxic and there was no bad blood between the duo. Rashami Desai also adds that when the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput chose to end the relationship with Ankita Lokhande, the actress was still close to the late actor's family.

(ALSO READ: Rashami Desai backs Ankita Lokhande post Shibani's allegation: She is already a star & doesn't need fame)

Credits :viral bhayani

