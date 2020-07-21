  1. Home
PHOTOS: Rohit Shetty is all geared up to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's finale as he arrives at Film City

The paparazzi have snapped filmmaker Rohit Shetty a few hours back as he arrived at Film City in Mumbai to shoot for the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Check out the pictures.
Fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi were pretty much excited when it was announced that fresh episodes of the 10th season will begin airing soon. For the unversed, the shooting schedule for the popular reality show came to a halt because of the announcement of lockdown amidst the Coronavirus crisis. Now, the good news is that the finale episode is all set to be shot at Film City in Mumbai and guess what! The dashing host Rohit Shetty is back for the same.

The filmmaker has been snapped by the paparazzi a few hours back as he arrived at the destination for completing the shooting schedule for the show. He is seen wearing a muscle fit style t-shirt teamed up with a pair of matching camouflage pants and shoes. The Sooryavanshi director looks dapper in his present attire as he wears a pair of cool aviators. Rohit also abides by the current regulations and has his mask on as can be seen in the pictures.

Check out the pictures of Rohit Shetty below:

Among the contestants who will be a part of the finale include Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, and others. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Karan Patel had said, “The finale is also upcoming. It is very exciting because the stunts which are being shown now, these are the main ones. Pehle toh apna trailer dekha tha, picture toh abhi aa rahi hai.” 

Are you excited to watch the fresh episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10? Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Manav Manglani

